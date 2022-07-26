Max temp settles at 33.6 deg C in Delhi

The mercury in the national capital dropped by a few notches on Tuesday to settle at 33.6 degree Celsius, even as the weather office predicted light rain the next day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 68 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, with forecast of generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain later. The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. The relative humidity at 8:30 AM was 84 per cent. Parts of the capital had received scattered rainfall on Monday even as the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The city had reported 2 mm of rainfall from 8:30 AM on Monday and 8:30 AM on Tuesday, according to data shared by the IMD.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius respectively with a generally cloudy sky with light rain forecast, according to IMD. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'satisfactory' (67) category around 7:30 PM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

