Left Menu

Max temp settles at 33.6 deg C in Delhi

The mercury in the national capital dropped by a few notches on Tuesday to settle at 33.6 degree Celsius, even as the weather office predicted light rain the next day.The relative humidity was recorded at 68 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department.The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, with forecast of generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain later.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 20:21 IST
Max temp settles at 33.6 deg C in Delhi
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The mercury in the national capital dropped by a few notches on Tuesday to settle at 33.6 degree Celsius, even as the weather office predicted light rain the next day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 68 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, with forecast of generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain later. The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. The relative humidity at 8:30 AM was 84 per cent. Parts of the capital had received scattered rainfall on Monday even as the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The city had reported 2 mm of rainfall from 8:30 AM on Monday and 8:30 AM on Tuesday, according to data shared by the IMD.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius respectively with a generally cloudy sky with light rain forecast, according to IMD. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'satisfactory' (67) category around 7:30 PM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
2
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022