Left Menu

India lost over 1,000 tigers since 2012; Madhya Pradesh saw maximum deaths: Govt data

Data of deaths due to poaching since January 2021 is not yet available.The authorities identified seizure as the reason for the death of 108 tigers, while 44 big cats died due to unnatural causes in this period.According to the NTCA, poaching is considered as the reason for all tiger deaths in the beginning.Supplementary details like post mortem reports, forensic and lab reports and circumstantial evidence are gathered for closing a particular case as either natural, poaching or unnatural but not poaching.The onus of proving a case as natural or poaching rests with the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 13:38 IST
India lost over 1,000 tigers since 2012; Madhya Pradesh saw maximum deaths: Govt data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has lost 1,059 tigers since 2012 with Madhya Pradesh, which is known as the 'tiger state' of the country, recording the highest number of deaths of striped felines.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), 75 tigers have died this year so far, while 127 had died last year, the highest in the 2012-2022 period.

As many as 106 tiger deaths occurred in 2020; 96 in 2019; 101 in 2018; 117 in 2017; 121 in 2016; 82 in 2015; 78 in 2014; 68 in 2013 and 88 in 2012.

Madhya Pradesh, which has six tiger reserves, logged the maximum number (270) of deaths during this period, followed by Maharashtra (183), Karnataka (150), Uttarakhand (96), Assam (72), Tamil Nadu (66), Uttar Pradesh (56) and Kerala (55).

Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh saw 25, 17, 13, 11, and 11 tiger deaths, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh has lost 68 tigers in the last one-and-a-half years, while Maharashtra has seen 42 tiger deaths in this period.

In the 2018 Tiger Census, Madhya Pradesh had emerged as the 'tiger state' of India with 526 tigers, followed by Karnataka which had 524 tigers.

According to data, 193 tigers died due to poaching in the 2012-2020 period. Data of deaths due to poaching since January 2021 is not yet available.

The authorities identified ''seizure'' as the reason for the death of 108 tigers, while 44 big cats died due to ''unnatural'' causes in this period.

According to the NTCA, poaching is considered the reason for all tiger deaths in the beginning.

Supplementary details like post-mortem reports, forensic and lab reports, and circumstantial evidence are gathered for closing a particular case as either ''natural'', ''poaching'' or ''unnatural but not poaching''.

The onus of proving a case as natural or poaching rests with the state. In the event of any doubt, in spite of the evidence, poaching is ascribed as the reason for death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022