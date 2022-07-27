No significant brain drain to affect development in science and tech field: Govt

No significant brain drain to such an extent of affecting the country's development in the field of science and technology has been observed, the Centre informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to a question, Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said multi-faceted approaches have been adopted in terms of creating adequate opportunities in the country to retain a highly skilled talent pool.

He said efforts have also been made to encourage the return of the best-in-class scientists from abroad to India, for enhancing the nation's capabilities in various areas of scientific research, development, and deployment.

''No significant brain drain to such an extent of affecting the development in the field of Science and Technology (S&T) has been observed by the Union government,'' he said.

