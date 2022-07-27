Left Menu

Suspected monkeypox case in Noida

A suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in Uttar Pradeshs Noida, adjoining Delhi, health department officials said on Wednesday.According to them, the patient is a 47-year-old woman who approached the health department on Tuesday, after which her samples were taken.The samples have been sent for a test to Lucknow, and the patient is in home isolation at the moment.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-07-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:00 IST
Suspected monkeypox case in Noida
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, adjoining Delhi, health department officials said on Wednesday.

According to them, the patient is a 47-year-old woman who approached the health department on Tuesday, after which her samples were taken.

''The samples have been sent for a test to Lucknow, and the patient is in home isolation at the moment. Monkeypox can be confirmed only after the test results are out,'' a local health official said.

The travel history of the patient was yet to be confirmed.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting two to four weeks. It typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes.

India has so far recorded four cases of monkeypox, three in Kerala and one in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022