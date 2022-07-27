Left Menu

Aggregate office leasing rises annually across 7 cities in June: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 18:29 IST
Aggregate office leasing rises annually across 7 cities in June: Report
  • Country:
  • India

Total office space leasing in June jumped nearly 1.5 times annually across seven cities to 5.8 million square feet, but it fell 5 per cent from previous month, according to JLL India.

Real estate consultant JLL India, in a statement, said that aggregate market leasing activity refers to lease transactions for all grades in the top seven cities (Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata), including confirmed pre-commitments and term renewals.

The top four cities with a cumulative share of 87 per cent in monthly leasing activity for June 2022 are Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

Technology companies had a share of 35 per cent in the aggregate market leasing activity in June.

On monthy basis, Samantak Das, who is chief economist and head research and REIS, India at JLL, said there was a slight decline on monthly basis.

Das said the consultant will keep a close eye on this trend, ''given the global headwinds that may impact market leasing activity as occupiers are likely to be cautiously optimistic about growth-oriented real estate space requirements''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022