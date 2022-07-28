An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:08 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said.
The quake was at a depth of 64 km (40 miles), EMSC said. Its epicentre was 15 km southwest of Chinandega.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement