Left Menu

Tehran landslide caused by heavy rains kill at least six

A landslide caused by heavy rains on Thursday killed at least six people in Tehran, Iranian state media reported, and as many as 14 people were reported still missing Officials warned that heavier rains were expected later Thursday. Yahya Saleh Tabari, head of Tehran’s emergency centre, urged people to avoid mountainous areas and riversides in the capital.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 18:37 IST
Tehran landslide caused by heavy rains kill at least six

A landslide caused by heavy rains on Thursday killed at least six people in Tehran, Iranian state media reported, and as many as 14 people were reported still missing Officials warned that heavier rains were expected later Thursday.

Yahya Saleh Tabari, head of Tehran’s emergency centre, urged people to avoid mountainous areas and riversides in the capital. At least nine people were injured in the mudslides triggered by flash floods that drenched the foothills of the Alborz mountains in the early hours of Thursday, damaging the Imamzadeh Davood shrine in northwestern Tehran.

The shrine, which dates back to the Safavid period (1501-1736), lies close to the Tochal ski resort and is a popular trekking route in the summer. Tehran’s governor Mohsen Mansouri said residents had largely failed to heed warnings of heavy rains and possible floods.

He said several other areas of Greater Tehran were also hit by floods, including Pardis, Shemiranat and Damavand. The head of Iran's Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand, told state TV that 18 of the country's 31 provinces had been hit by floods.

On Saturday, flash floods in Iran’s southern Fars killed 22 people. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com Editing by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022