Six 'urban forest parks' inaugurated in Hyderabad

The Telangana government on Thursday launched six new 'urban forest parks' here. They were developed at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

State Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy inaugurated the six parks, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabita Indra Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and Indrakaran Reddy for setting up the parks which would create urban lung space.

Indrakaran Reddy said the parks are being developed in the city and various towns to promote health and delight for citizens.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is also known, had decided to establish 109 urban forest parks across the State. The urban forest parks are being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore, the release said.

So far, 39 parks had been set up at a cost of Rs 400 crore. With the inclusion of six parks inaugurated today, the number of parks available to people rose to 45, it said. Perhaps, no other metro has such dense urban lung spaces as Hyderabad, Rama Rao said.

''#WorldNatureConservationDay my colleague Ministers have inaugurated 6 urban parks today. There are 59 Urban Forest Blocks covering 60K acres within #HMDA of which 16 having 15K acres developed by @HMDA_Gov,'' he tweeted.

