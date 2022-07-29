7,91,353 claims settled, ex gratia released to kin of Covid victims as on May 27, Govt tells LS
- Country:
- India
A total of 7,91,353 claims have been settled and payment released as ex gratia from SDRF to next of kin of people who died due to Covid as on May 27, the Lok Sabha was informed Friday.
In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said as conveyed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh vide letter dated July 26, 2022, a total of 50,399 COVID-19 ex gratia claims have been filed in Andhra Pradesh of which 47,228 claims have been approved and each paid Rs 50,000.
A total of 3,171 claims were rejected in Andhra Pradesh.
The most common reasons for rejection of claims include duplicate applications, and non-submission of all relevant documents like deaths summary, Pawar said.
Reasons for delay in disbursal of COVID-19 ex gratia include mismatch of Aadhar and bank details, and delay in Centralised Funds Management System entry and payment, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pravin Pawar
- Government of Andhra Pradesh
- 7
- 91
- 353
- State
- Aadhar
- Sabha
- Andhra Pradesh
- Pawar
- Covid
ALSO READ
Panasonic picks Kansas for Tesla EV battery plant, state puts investment at $4 bln
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate eyes Rs 400 cr sales from new housing tower in Bengaluru
China holds enough coal as power loads hit new peaks - state planner
Japan govt preparing to hold state funeral for ex-PM Abe in autumn -NHK
Maha govt cuts VAT on petrol & diesel; state exchequer to incur burden of Rs 6,000 cr: CM Shinde