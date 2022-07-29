Left Menu

What did NASA's Hubble telescope see on your birthday? Find out here

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Hubble Space Telescope, a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, has been exploring the universe since 1990 and has made some of the most dramatic discoveries in the history of astronomy, revolutionizing modern astronomy.

The premium space-based observatory has observed some fascinating cosmic wonders every day of the year, including on your birthday. You can now easily see what the Hubble telescope looked at on your birthday, thanks to NASA.

Here's how to find out:

  • Open the NASA Hubble website
  • Enter your birth date and month
  • Hit the 'SUBMIT' button

After clicking the submit button, the result will appear on the screen and you can share your birthday image with your friends on social media. For instance, on March 5, the telescope observed NGC 1512 - a barred spiral galaxy in the southern constellation of Horologium. Located 30 million light-years away, the galaxy spans 70,000 light-years, nearly as much as our own Milky Way galaxy.

Image Credit: NASA

Hubble is one of NASA's longest-living and most valuable space-based observatories. It was expected to have a lifespan of about 15 years, but the telescope remains scientifically productive to this day, thanks to the servicing missions during which the telescope was repaired and upgraded with advanced technology by spacewalking astronauts.

The Hubble Space Telescope's vision spans the ultraviolet through visible and into the near-infrared and its suite of science instruments includes the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), Cosmic Origins Spectrograph (COS), Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) and the Fine Guidance Sensors (FGS).

