PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 19:56 IST
Delhi LG for installing rotating mist sprinklers can on high rise buildings to curb air pollution
The LG stressed that the utility of public transport to reduce emissions could only be achieved if people are able to access public transport through sufficient linkages in their close vicinity. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday asked officials to explore the possibility of installing rotating mist sprinklers on high-rise buildings in Delhi to curb air pollution.

At a meeting organised to review issues pertaining to air pollution, the Lt Governor asked agencies concerned to immediately start repairing, covering and carpeting of roads, pavements, footpaths and central verges. This should be completed within a fixed time, he added.

On earthen pavements, he said, suitable high-density soil-holding grass and shrub varieties should be used.

Dust from roads and construction and demolition activities account for 26 percent of the PM2.5 pollution in Delhi.

Saxena also directed the Environment Department to immediately provide sufficient funds to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi so that enough road cleaning machines could be purchased and put to use, a statement said.

He also directed that charging stations for electric vehicles should not be allowed to come up on footpaths and pavements, lest it ends up defeating the entire purpose by creating traffic snarls and crowding.

The LG stressed that the utility of public transport to reduce emissions could only be achieved if people are able to access public transport through sufficient linkages in their close vicinity.

In this regard, he instructed DTC to go for acquisition of smaller buses that could take commuters to their colonies.

Saxena also appreciated the new ''proactive'' Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)'' put in place by the Commission for Air Quality Management instead of the earlier existing reactive measures.

