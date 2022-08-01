Left Menu

Over 150 people stuck in HP's Lahaul-Spiti due to flash flood

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-08-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 11:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
More than 150 people are stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to a flash flood, the state disaster management department said on Monday.

According to the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), a rescue team comprising administration, police and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel has rushed to the spot.

More than 150 people are stranded near Chatru and Dorni Morh as Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo (SKG) road in Lahaul sub division is blocked due to a flash flood that occurred at Dorni nullah around at 11.15 pm on Sunday, the DEOC said.

Naib tehsildar of Keylong sub division along with police and BRO personnel are at the spot to carry out rescue operation, the department said.

