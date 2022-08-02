Joint par panel accepts many amendments made in Biological Diversity Bill

A joint parliamentary committee which examined the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill 2021 has accepted several amendments made by the Union environment ministry.

The panel, which tabled its report in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, has made a few recommendations, including for the development of national strategies, for the conservation, promotion and sustainable use of biological diversity.

The Biological Diversity Act, 2002 (BDA) was enacted to provide for the conservation of biological diversity, sustainable use of its components and fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the use of biological resources and traditional knowledge. Introduced by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on December 16 last year, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill 2021 was referred to the JPC after concerns were raised over several amendments. The bill seeks to reduce the pressure on wild medicinal plants by encouraging the cultivation of medicinal plants; facilitate fast-tracking of research, simplify the patent application process and decriminalise certain offences.

It also seeks to exempt registered Ayush medical practitioners from giving prior intimation to state biodiversity boards concerned to access any biological resource and its associated knowledge for commercial utilisation. The Committee, in principle, agreed with contention of the Environment Ministry that contravention of the Biological Diversity Act 2002 being a ''civil wrong should attract civil penalties and therefore the violations under this enactment is decriminalized''.

It recommended that the central government, in consultation with states and Union Territories, develop national strategies, plans, programmes for the conservation, promotion and sustainable use of biological diversity including measures for identification and monitoring of areas rich in biological resources, promotion of in-situ and ex-situ conservation of biological resources. The panel has also recommended an increase in collection of access and benefit sharing. According to the Convention on Biological Diversity, access and benefit-sharing (ABS) refers to the way in which genetic resources may be accessed, and how the benefits that result from their use are shared between the people or countries using the resources (users) and the people or countries that provide them (providers).

