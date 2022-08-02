Left Menu

Ukraine has recaptured 53 settlements in Russian-occupied Kherson region - governor

Ukraine has recaptured 53 settlements in the mostly Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson since the start of Moscow's invasion, the regional governor said on Tuesday. Ukraine is now pledging to conduct a major counter-offensive to retake land and has used Western-made long-range weapons to hit Russian supply lines. "As of now, 53 settlements have been confirmed as liberated," acting governor Dmytro Butriy said on national television.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has recaptured 53 settlements in the mostly Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson since the start of Moscow's invasion, the regional governor said on Tuesday. Russia captured swathes of southern Ukraine in the first phase of its Feb. 24 invasion. Ukraine is now pledging to conduct a major counter-offensive to retake land and has used Western-made long-range weapons to hit Russian supply lines.

"As of now, 53 settlements have been confirmed as liberated," acting governor Dmytro Butriy said on national television. That figure was nine settlements more than the number he gave on Monday, which appeared to indicate a quickening tempo of Ukrainian gains in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

