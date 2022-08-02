Iranian delegation visits Jawaharlal Nehru Port

A high-level Iranian delegation visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Port here on Tuesday.

During the visit, the delegates were briefed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on the various projects at the facility, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

''We are both vested in the global port sector with multimodal connectivity between the two nations. JNPA provides high-end facilities and several projects,'' Sanjay Sethi, Chairman of JNPA, said.

He noted that India and Iran have the potential to change the way global EXIM is carried out through development and exploring new modes of progressive advancement in the maritime domain.

The Iranian delegates highlighted the contribution of India in developing Chabahar Port and elevating the logistics value chain, along with the execution of the joint master plan for the blue economy.

During their visit to the port, the delegation was apprised of the overall functioning and the latest development work at the port, the statement said.

