Heavy rainfall at isolated places in Rajasthan
- Country:
- India
Light to Moderate rainfall occurred at some places in Rajasthan in 24 hours while heavy showers lashed isolated pockets of the state, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Thursday.
According to the MeT department, isolated places in Pratapgarh and Pali districts received heavy rainfall from the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Thursday.
A maximum of 9.6 cm rainfall occurred in Rani (Pali) followed by Pratapgarh where 7 cm rains were received. Rashmi (Chittorgarh), Vijay Nagar, Jawaja (both in Ajmer) recorded 5 cm rainfall and several other places received below 5 cm rains during the period.
An official of the MeT department said the monsoon will remain active for the next four or five days during which light to moderate rains would occur at most places and heavy rains at isolated places in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rashmi (
- Pali
- Rani
- Pratapgarh
- Vijay Nagar
- Rajasthan
- Ajmer
- Jawaja
- MeT department
- Chittorgarh
ALSO READ
Kanwar from Rajasthan killed in road crash in western UP: Police
Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, more rains expected in next 48 hours: Meteorological dept
Condition of Sadhu who attempted self-immolation in Rajasthan's Deeg stable says official
Rajasthan CM slams Centre over misuse of ED, says democracy in danger
Rajasthan govt agrees to close down mining sites after sadhu sets himself on fire