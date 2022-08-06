Driving training institute opened in Haryana's Karnal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inaugurated the Institute of Driving Training and Research in Karnal and said it will provide training to 300 to 350 youths every day.

The centre has been set up in collaboration with Honda Motor Scooter India Limited over 9.25 acres of land at a cost of about Rs 34 crore.

Designed on the basis of international standards, the institute has an automated driving test track, modern training equipment and computerized system with class rooms, workshops, engine rooms and electronic displays. Training for driving two wheelers, three wheelers, four wheelers, light motors and heavy vehicles will be given here, said an official release.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said the citizens of Karnal and adjoining districts will be greatly benefited by the establishment of this centre. He said, “with good training in driving, we will get good drivers and then the number of road accidents will substantially come down.” The chief minister said many road accidents occur due to lack of driving skills and breaching of safety by drivers. “So the state government has planned to impart driving training to the youth who are aspiring to become drivers. Automated Driver Training Institutes and Regional Driver Training Centres will be set up across the state to make adequate arrangements for training of drivers across the state,” he added. Khattar said around 5 lakh road accidents take place in the country every year. “In these accidents, around 1.5 lakh people have to lose their lives due to lack of driving skills,” he said.

Three such institutes have already been set up at Kaithal, Bahadurgarh and Rohtak. Companies Ashok Leyland and Maruti Suzuki India Limited are partners in all three projects. Now with this, there are four driving institutes in Haryana.

Apart from these, eight more institutes are going to open at Kaluwas in Bhiwani, Chhapera in Nuh, Jaisinghpur Khera in Rewari, Pegan in Jind, Murthal in Sonepat, Aurangabad in Yamunanagar, Bahin in Palwal and Kheri Gujran in Faridabad. A regional driver training centre will also be set up in Gurugram as well.

On this occasion, Khattar also called upon private companies to come forward to spend their CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds. “Companies can do social work by contributing on various subjects like tree plantation, environmental protection, drug de-addiction and cleanliness,” he said.

The institute of driving training and research opened in Karnal is an institute made out of this CSR fund.

In another function, Khattar inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 21 development projects worth Rs 109 crore.

Khattar said it is a matter of great pleasure for district Karnal that out of 21 projects, laying the foundation stone of the new building of Zilla Parishad is the biggest project which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 35.50 crore.

A large area between the Western Yamuna Canal and Narwana Link Canals in Karnal remains deserted which has now been converted into a wonderful place after the construction of a park here, he stated.

