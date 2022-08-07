After a slow start, Maha recorded 27 percent excess spots of rain in June-July

Maharashtra has received 27 percent more rains than normally recorded in June and July, despite the dull start to the monsoon season this year, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

As per the data compiled by the IMD, the state had received 677.5 mm of rainfall by July 31, which is 27 percent more than its normal figures, a senior IMD official said.

The southwest monsoon, which usually arrives in the state around June 7, was delayed till June 11 and it got off to a slow start.

"By June end, the state's cumulative rainfall figures indicated that it had received 30 percent less rainfall than normal. However, the intensity increased drastically and by July end, the state recorded excess showers," the official said.

Maharashtra had received 147.5 mm of rain in June, which was 70 percent of its normal rainfall, the IMD data revealed.

"The Marathwada region received 61 percent excess rainfall than usual, while Vidarbha and central Maharashtra recorded 25 and 39 percent more showers respectively. Konkan received 6 percent excess rainfall," he said.

According to a senior official from the disaster management department, this pattern of excess rainfall was unusual for the rain-shadow regions in the state.

"This pattern is surprising because Marathwada, central Maharashtra, and Vidarbha are identified as rain-shadow regions that traditionally receive very low rainfall. These are the arid regions of the state, while the coastal area of Konkan is prone to heavy showers," the official said.

When asked about this occurrence, an IMD official said, "Four low-pressure systems, which had developed in July, had brought excess showers. Another low-pressure system later developed into a depression as well, increasing the intensity of the showers." "The four systems had remained effective for 21 out of 31 days in July. While the systems were active, they continued receiving moisture from the Arabian Sea, bringing more showers to Marathwada and Vidarbha regions," the official said.

Going by the long period average by the IMD, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half (August and September) of the season is most likely to be normal or 94 percent to 106 percent.

The west coast and west central India, which includes a sizeable area of Maharashtra, are expected to receive below-normal rainfall in the next couple of months, the IMD forecast stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)