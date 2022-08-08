Left Menu

1 killed in cloudburst in HP's Chamba; some houses vacated

The Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre DEOC said Bhadoga and Kandhwara villages were hit by sudden heavy rains in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, five houses in the adjacent Gulel village were evacuated due to the overflow of water and people were shifted to safer places, the department said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-08-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 13:40 IST
1 killed in cloudburst in HP's Chamba; some houses vacated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cloudbursts struck at least two villages in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, killing a 15-year-old boy and prompting evacuation of some houses, officials said Monday. The Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said Bhadoga and Kandhwara villages were hit by sudden heavy rains in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. At Bhadoga, Vijay Kumar (15) died and two other people sustained injuries, the state disaster management department said.

At Kandhwara, a PWD bridge over Shalei Kandhwara nullah and agricultural land were damaged, they said. Meanwhile, five houses in the adjacent Gulel village were evacuated due to the overflow of water and people were shifted to safer places, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022