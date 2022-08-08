Left Menu

'Har Ghar Tiranga': 2.8 lakh tricolours distributed in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@proshillong)
At least 2.8 lakh tricolours have been distributed in Maharashtra's Latur district as part of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark 75 years of India's independence, an official said on Monday. Speaking to reporters, additional collector Arvind Lokhande said there were more than 5 lakh families in the district and accordingly, 2.8 lakh flags have been distributed so far.

The administration plans to distribute the remaining 2.29 lakh flags soon, he said.

A total of 7,265 flags have been distributed to various departments including health, education, women and child welfare among others, the official said.

Several programmes will be conducted from August 8 to 17, including gram sabhas, guidance of freedom fighters, women self-help group meetings and tree plantations, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

