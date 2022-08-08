Left Menu

Maha: Several Sena functionaries in Nanded join Shinde faction during CM's visit

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 20:40 IST
Maha: Several Sena functionaries in Nanded join Shinde faction during CM's visit
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Several Shiv Sena office-bearers in Nanded in Maharashtra on Monday joined the faction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his visit.

These include district presidents Umesh Bonde and Anand Bondharkar and twelve taluka heads of the party, functionaries of the Shinde faction said.

Shinde, who carried out the ground-breaking ceremonies of some developmental works in Nanded, also addressed a public meeting.

The state has allotted Rs 192 crore for development of roads in Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli, while works of bridges and roads will be taken up in Purna and other areas of Nanded, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022