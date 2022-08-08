Left Menu

Soren asks Centre to get Rs 1.36 lakh crore pending dues of mining companies released

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:39 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday asked the Centre to get Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues pending with mining companies released so that the money could be utilised for all round development of the state.

Soren was in the steel city to pay homage to JMM President Nirmal Mahato on his 35th death anniversary.

Soren said mineral-rich Jharkhand has been providing minerals across the country but the state was deprived of adequate royalty.

The chief minister claimed that Rupees one lakh thirty-six crore dues was pending with mining companies and urged the union government to get it released so that the money could be utilised for all round development of the state.

Addressing a meeting at Uliyan in Kadma area here, Soren said the state was facing a drought like situation and the government was working in the interest of farmers community.

The government was also chalking out a strategy to ensure irrigation of agricultural land.

Expressing concern over the developing ''concrete jungle'' in the state, Soren said his government has brought in a scheme and asked people to get five unit of electricity free by planting a fruit sapling in their houses in urban areas.

The chief minister urged the masses to contribute unitedly for the development of the state.

