Left Menu

Work on crucial outer ring road in Sambalpur to start next year

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI, which will execute the work, has started the preliminary process for the land acquisition, project director K Nageswara Rao said.A total of 290 hectares, including 170 hectares of private land, will be required for the implementation of the project.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 08-08-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:54 IST
Work on crucial outer ring road in Sambalpur to start next year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Work on the much-awaited outer ring road, which will be help resolve the traffic problem of Sambalpur city in Odisha, is expected to commence in March next year, an official said.

Heavy vehicles coming from the NH-53, Cuttack-Sambalpur NH-55 and the Biju Expressway will not have to enter Sambalpur city after the outer ring road is constructed. Implementation of the project will also pave way for the expansion of the city. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which will execute the work, has started the preliminary process for the land acquisition, project director K Nageswara Rao said.

A total of 290 hectares, including 170 hectares of private land, will be required for the implementation of the project. Rao said.

''We have planned a joint survey in September and floating of a tender for the construction in October,'' he said, adding that the work on the project would start in March and a detailed draft project report had been prepared.

The length of the proposed outer ring road, which will be constructed under the Bharatmala programme of the Union government, is 37.82 km. It will originate from National Highway 53 at Goshala in Dhankauda area and connect the Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway at Ranikhinda in Sasan on the outskirts of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022