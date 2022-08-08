Work on crucial outer ring road in Sambalpur to start next year

Work on the much-awaited outer ring road, which will be help resolve the traffic problem of Sambalpur city in Odisha, is expected to commence in March next year, an official said.

Heavy vehicles coming from the NH-53, Cuttack-Sambalpur NH-55 and the Biju Expressway will not have to enter Sambalpur city after the outer ring road is constructed. Implementation of the project will also pave way for the expansion of the city. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which will execute the work, has started the preliminary process for the land acquisition, project director K Nageswara Rao said.

A total of 290 hectares, including 170 hectares of private land, will be required for the implementation of the project. Rao said.

''We have planned a joint survey in September and floating of a tender for the construction in October,'' he said, adding that the work on the project would start in March and a detailed draft project report had been prepared.

The length of the proposed outer ring road, which will be constructed under the Bharatmala programme of the Union government, is 37.82 km. It will originate from National Highway 53 at Goshala in Dhankauda area and connect the Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway at Ranikhinda in Sasan on the outskirts of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)