The beluga whale that was in River Seine has died - local authority

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-08-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

The beluga whale which was lifted out of the River Seine earlier on Wednesday has died, despite the mission to save it, according to local authorities.

"Despite an unprecedented rescue operation for the beluga, we are sad to announce the death of the cetacean," the prefect of the Calvados department, said on Twitter.

