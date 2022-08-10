Delhi's Health dept asks heads of hospitals, other institutions to hoist national flag

The Delhi government's health and family welfare department has directed heads of all its hospitals and other institutions under it to hoist the tricolor at their homes to celebrate 'Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and also create awareness about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga'' campaign, an official order said. The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to commemorate the 75 glorious years of a progressive Independent India, the government circular said. Under the aegis of AKAM, a campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' has been launched to encourage the citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, it added. Under this campaign, the tricolor is proposed to be hoisted at the homes of all the employees of Delhi government. ''In view of above, all MDs/MSs/HODs of hospitals/autonomous hospitals/ departments/societies/colleges/councils, DGHS, director (AYUSH), director (family welfare) are hereby directed to create awareness among the staff under their administrative control about the campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and also to hoist/display the flag at their homes in accordance with the Flag Code of India, 2002,'' the circular issued on August 2 stated.

Several events are being organized by the central as well as the Delhi government in the capital to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

