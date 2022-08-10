Left Menu

Delhi's Health dept asks heads of hospitals, other institutions to hoist national flag

The Delhi governments health and family welfare department has directed heads of all its hospitals and other institutions under it to hoist the tricolour at their homes to celebrate Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and also create awareness about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, an official order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:04 IST
Delhi's Health dept asks heads of hospitals, other institutions to hoist national flag
Indian flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's health and family welfare department has directed heads of all its hospitals and other institutions under it to hoist the tricolor at their homes to celebrate 'Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and also create awareness about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga'' campaign, an official order said. The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to commemorate the 75 glorious years of a progressive Independent India, the government circular said. Under the aegis of AKAM, a campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' has been launched to encourage the citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, it added. Under this campaign, the tricolor is proposed to be hoisted at the homes of all the employees of Delhi government. ''In view of above, all MDs/MSs/HODs of hospitals/autonomous hospitals/ departments/societies/colleges/councils, DGHS, director (AYUSH), director (family welfare) are hereby directed to create awareness among the staff under their administrative control about the campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and also to hoist/display the flag at their homes in accordance with the Flag Code of India, 2002,'' the circular issued on August 2 stated.

Several events are being organized by the central as well as the Delhi government in the capital to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022