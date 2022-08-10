Left Menu

RLDA to lease out railway land for development near Tirupati

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:29 IST
RLDA to lease out railway land for development near Tirupati

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory entity of Indian Railways, has invited bids for leasing out a 5,532 square metre land parcel at Renigunta near temple town Tirupati for commercial development.

The land parcel is located near Renigunta Junction Railway Station and will be leased out for 45 years, RLDA said in a release here.

It set Rs 6.77 crore as the reserve price for the land for a proposed built-up area of 7,502 sq. m.

RLDA Vice-Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said the proposed land would be ideal for commercial development and augment the socio-economic development of the area, a suburb of Tirupati.

Dudeja said during the current financial year, RLDA has leased out 10 railway sites at Liluah (Howrah), Nizamabad (Telangana), Walltax Road (Chennai), Egmore (Chennai), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Ludhiana (Punjab), Abu Road (Rajasthan), Chaupla Bareilly, Varanasi and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh for a cumulative lease premium of Rs 726 crore.

In addition, railway assets valued at about Rs 163 crore would be developed in Bhopal, Egmore (Chennai), Bareilly and Ludhiana railway colonies, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022