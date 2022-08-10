Compound wall of chawl collapses in Thane district; none hurt
The compound wall of a chawl tenement in Mumbra township in Maharashtras Thane district collapsed on Wednesday evening due to heavy rains, officials said.No one was injured in the incident. The remaining portion of the wall is in a precarious condition.
The compound wall of a chawl (tenement) in Mumbra township in Maharashtra's Thane district collapsed on Wednesday evening due to heavy rains, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident. The incident occurred at Gite Chawl in the Hanuman Nagar area at around 5 PM when the 15x10 feet portion of the wall crumbled. Teams of Fire Brigade personnel and Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot to remove debris, an RDMC official said. The remaining portion of the wall is in a precarious condition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
