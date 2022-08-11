Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-08-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 12:28 IST
MP: 2 persons swept away after heavy rains in Indore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were swept away in swollen drains following heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city and efforts were on to trace them, police officials said on Thursday.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Abhay Nema said local residents informed them that a man, Zakir Khan (24), accidentally fell into a drain in Sirpur area of the city on Wednesday afternoon when he was trying to stop other people from entering the water body.

Search was on for him with the help of divers and personnel of the State Disaster Response Force, he said.

In another incident on Wednesday night, a woman, Durga Jaiswal (26), was swept away in an overflowing drain in Banganga area.

''The woman lived in a house close to the drain. While throwing garbage from the rooftop of her house, she lost balance and fell into the drain," Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said.

Efforts were on to trace the woman, he said.

A Meteorological department official said the rain intensity reduced in Indore in the last 24 hours, after heavy downpour on Tuesday.

On Thursday morning, the city residents woke up to a relatively clear weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

