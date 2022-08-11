Left Menu

Varanasi BJP leader's 'illegal' office bulldozed after residents' complaint

Satya Prakash Singh alias Akhand Singh, BJPs district unit vice president, was accused of encroaching the societys land by some of its residents.Akhand Singh had secretly got an illegal construction done in the Varuna Enclave Society of Sikraul which was demolished in the presence of police and authority officials following the instructions of the vice-chairman of the Authority, zonal officer of Varanasi Development Authority VDA, Parmanand Yadav said.

Updated: 11-08-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:29 IST
Varanasi BJP leader's 'illegal' office bulldozed after residents' complaint
An allegedly illegal construction at a housing society belonging to a local BJP leader was bulldozed by the district administration here on Thursday. Satya Prakash Singh alias Akhand Singh, BJP's district unit vice president, was accused of encroaching the society's land by some of its residents.

Akhand Singh had secretly got an illegal construction done in the Varuna Enclave Society of Sikraul which was demolished in the presence of police and authority officials following the instructions of the vice-chairman of the Authority, zonal officer of Varanasi Development Authority (VDA), Parmanand Yadav said. VDA vice chairperson Isha Duhan said a room was built illegally occupying a portion of the Varuna Enclave Society, against which a complaint was given to the authority in the first week of June.

The authority's team had gone to the spot and investigated the matter after which orders for demolition were given, terming the construction as illegal, she said.

Earlier this week too, authorities bulldozed allegedly illegal constructions built in a Noida society by Shrikant Tyagi, who has claimed to be associated with the BJP.

The party, however, has denied having any links with him.

Tyagi has been under the spotlight since a video of his row with a woman became viral online, in which he is seen berating, abusing, and shoving her during an argument over encroachment inside the society.

