Left Menu

MP: People from 11 villages in Dhar asked to vacate homes as seepage from under-construction dam rises

Authorities in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh have directed people residing in 11 villages to immediately vacate their houses and move to safety after it was found that the seepage of water from an under-construction dam has increased.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 12-08-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 12:29 IST
MP: People from 11 villages in Dhar asked to vacate homes as seepage from under-construction dam rises
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh have directed people residing in 11 villages to immediately vacate their houses and move to safety after it was found that the seepage of water from an under-construction dam has increased. An alert had been sounded in these villages on Thursday after water seepage was reported from the under-construction dam on the Karam river that afternoon, officials said. ''Efforts to control the seepage from the dam were unsuccessful. Since Friday morning, it has further increased and posed a threat to the security of the dam. Considering the gravity of the matter, we have directed people in 11 villages to leave their homes immediately and move to safer places,'' Dhar collector Pankaj Jain said on Friday.

''We are taking all possible measures and keeping an eye on the situation,'' he said.

Rains have been battering many parts of the state, including Dhar, over the last few days.

The reservoir of the dam was filling up with water for the first time this monsoon as it was under construction, the collector said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022