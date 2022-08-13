Left Menu

Himachal CM orders probe into collapse of portion of Shimla-Chandigarh road in Solan

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ordered an inquiry into the collapse of a portion of the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway in Solan district. Now the road has been closed for 25 days for proper restoration and the traffic has been diverted, they added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-08-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 13:45 IST
Himachal CM orders probe into collapse of portion of Shimla-Chandigarh road in Solan
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ordered an inquiry into the collapse of a portion of the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway in Solan district. A major portion of the road at Mauza Shamlech had collapsed due to heavy rain on Thursday evening. Two cars were damaged in the incident.

The chief minister told the media on Friday that though the road does not fall under the jurisdiction of the state government, yet he asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the state Public Works Department (PWD) to submit a report after conducting an inquiry.

About 50-metre stretch of the road at Shamlech village caved in on Thursday evening, officials said. With the approach road to a flyover in the area having been cut-off from the Solan side, traffic was passed from the other side.

Traffic was diverted through Barog for vehicles coming from Chandigarh while those coming from Shimla were diverted through the highway below the flyover, they added. The spot had started sinking a few days ago following which the flyover was closed to traffic on Sunday but was restored on Monday after repair. Now the road has been closed for 25 days for proper restoration and the traffic has been diverted, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022