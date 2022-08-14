Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC
14-08-2022
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Qinghai, China on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.
