Sick wild elephant stranded in water body; TN, Kerala foresters lock horns over treatment

The life of an 8-year old elephant, stranded in a water body at Anaikatti on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, hangs in balance following juridiction issue between the two States.

Forest Departments in the two States are in a dilemma as half of Anaikatti is in Tamil Nadu and the other half in Kerala, even as the elephant, reportedly sick for the last two days, was stranded in the Kodungarai water body which happens to be a major corridor for herds. According to a wildlife activist, both the State forest officials were reportedly trying to prevent the elephant crossing to their border and taken measures in this regard.

Though it appears that Kerala was not keen to provide treatment to the elephant, the activist wants Tamil Nadu Forest Department to take care of the animal.

When contacted, forest officials here were tightlipped on the issue.

