Mumbai receives heavy showers in morning hours

Rains lashed Mumbai on Tuesday morning though there were only sporadic showers later in the day. The rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days.

Suburban local trains and the bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, civic officials said.

The heavy downpour started around 10 am and lasted for more than an hour.

The island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 45.02 mm, 43.72 mm and 53.63 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 8 am and 6 pm.

The heavy spell of rain in the morning led to water-logging at some low-lying areas like Andheri Subway, Malad Subway and SIES College Wadala.

One incident of house collapse, 14 incidents of tree fall, four incidents of short circuit and two incidents of landslide were reported during the day but no one was hurt in these incidents, the civic body said. PTI KK GK KRK KRK

