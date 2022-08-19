Left Menu

Jaishankar meets envoys of Latin America, Caribbean countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met envoys of Latin America and the Caribbean countries, with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties.The meeting came ahead of Jaishankars visit to South America.Pleasure to host Ambassadors in New Delhi from the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean countries- Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Suriname and Uruguay, Jaishankar tweeted.So much potential for growing our cooperation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 18:05 IST
Jaishankar meets envoys of Latin America, Caribbean countries
EAM S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met envoys of Latin America and the Caribbean countries, with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties.

The meeting came ahead of Jaishankar's visit to South America.

''Pleasure to host Ambassadors in New Delhi from the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean countries- Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Suriname, and Uruguay,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''So much potential for growing our cooperation. Encourage their efforts to realize it fully. Thanked them for their perspectives and insights as I head to the region tonight,'' he added.

India's ties with the African continent are on an upswing in the last few years. Last month, Jaishankar said India has extended concessional loans of over USD 12.3 billion to Africa and completed 197 projects so far.

India's bilateral trade with Africa has reached USD 89.5 billion in 2021-22 compared to USD 56 billion the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022