Left Menu

78 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 11 hospitalized

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:39 IST
78 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 11 hospitalized
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

At least 78 `Govindas' or Dahi Handi participants were injured while building human pyramids during the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai on Friday, civic officials said.

Of those injured, most were treated and discharged while 11 were hospitalized and their condition was stated to be stable, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The Maharashtra government has issued an order instructing government hospitals to treat injured members of Govinda troupes free of cost.

As of 6 pm, 17 Govindas were treated at the civic-run KEM hospital, followed by 11 at GT Hospital, 10 at Rajawadi hospital and nine at Nair hospital, among others.

Across Maharashtra, Govinda troupes build human pyramids to reach and break an earthen pot containing buttermilk and curd suspended high above the ground during the Janmashtami celebrations.

The incidents of participants falling from heights and getting injured are common.

Dahi Handi events and Govinda troupes receive considerable political patronage in cities like Mumbai and Thane.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had informed the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi. PTI KK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022