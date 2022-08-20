'Parvaah': Exhibition explores water through four different art forms

Seven artists here in the national capital have come together for a new art exhibition, ''Parvaah: A Journey'', to explore water through four different art forms -- Madhubani, Pattachitra, Phad and Warli.

The ongoing exhibition, organised by Art Tree, is being held at the India Habitat Centre and showcases 32 rare art works of artists, including Manisha Jha, Purna Chandra Moharana, Tanmay Mahapatra, Prakash Joshi and Anil Wangad.

'''Pravaah- a Journey' is an endeavor to bring forth the various attributes of water that the eclectic mix of artists have brought out in their works. We are very happy to have found a motley mix of artists belonging to different art forms who offer us extensive and varied creations from their oeuvre,'' Pragati Agarwal, founder of Art Tree, said in a statement.

While Madhubani paintings, also known as 'Mithila Art', are from Bihar and the adjoining parts of Terai in Nepal; Pattachitra and Phad are old and rich art forms originated in Odisha and Shahpura, Rajasthan, respectively.

Warli, which is created mostly in white with the occasional dash of red or even yellow, is an art form originated from the indigenous tribes of the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to the organisers, the four art forms have tremendous patronage -- both in the domestic and international market -- and the exhibition is the perfect way to showcase it, emphasizing on the dynamic energy that water signifies and epitomizes.

''It will give visitors the chance to experience more of the rich practices that have stood the test of time and form our splendid heritage,'' they said. The exhibition will come to a close on Sunday.

