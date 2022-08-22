Left Menu

UAE vice president: non-oil trade at 1.058 trillion dirhams in H1/22

The United Arab Emirates' non-oil trade hit 1.058 trillion dirhams in the first half of 2022, climbing by 17% from the same period of last year, the Gulf country's vice president said on Monday in a tweet.

