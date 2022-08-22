UAE vice president: non-oil trade at 1.058 trillion dirhams in H1/22
Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 18:41 IST
The United Arab Emirates' non-oil trade hit 1.058 trillion dirhams in the first half of 2022, climbing by 17% from the same period of last year, the Gulf country's vice president said on Monday in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
