Uttarakhand: One more body recovered, cloudburst toll rises to six
One more body was recovered on Monday from Silla village in Tehri district, taking the death toll in the Saturdays cloudbursts in Uttarakhand to six. One body had been recovered from Saura Saroli in Dehradun on Sunday while four deaths had been confirmed on the day the disaster struck.
One more body was recovered on Monday from Silla village in Tehri district, taking the death toll in the Saturday's cloudbursts in Uttarakhand to six. The body was identified as that of a woman named Himdei from Silla village near Dhanolti, the disaster control room here said. One body had been recovered from Saura Saroli in Dehradun on Sunday while four deaths had been confirmed on the day the disaster struck. As many as 13 people are still missing, including seven in Dehradun and six in Tehri district. Search and rescue operations by the police, NDRF and SDRF personnel continue in the affected areas, officials said.
At least 115 roads are still blocked in the state, including nine state highways, seven district roads, and 99 rural motor roads.
