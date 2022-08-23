Left Menu

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

Updated: 23-08-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 10:51 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAKennedy)
NASA's Artemis I, the first in a series of increasingly complex missions, is all set for an August 29 launch as the mission has completed Flight Readiness Review (FRR) - an in-depth assessment of the readiness of the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft to support the uncrewed flight on its mission beyond the Moon and return to Earth.

"The Flight Readiness Review for NASA's Artemis I mission has concluded, and teams are proceeding toward a two-hour launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT Monday, August 29, from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B in Florida," NASA said in a statement.

The key objective of the Artemis I mission is to thoroughly test the integrated systems before crewed missions by operating the spacecraft in a deep space environment, testing Orion's heat shield, and recovering the crew module after reentry, descent, and splashdown.

According to the agency, a successful launch on August 29 would result in a mission duration of approximately 42 days, with a targeted Orion splashdown on October 10.

Last week, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft arrived atop Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Devdiscourse

