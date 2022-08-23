Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Police to procure latest version of body-worn cameras

The Delhi Traffic Police is planning to procure the latest version of body-worn cameras for enhanced traffic management, officials said on Tuesday. We have also invited tenders for such type of cameras which can give live feed to the headquarters, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 18:54 IST
The Delhi Traffic Police is planning to procure the latest version of body-worn cameras for enhanced traffic management, officials said on Tuesday. The traffic unit already has over 400 body-worn cameras and the department requires around 2,000 such equipment, they said. ''It (procurement process) is in initial stage. We are going to increase the usage of body-worn cameras when time comes. We are also trying to get such cameras where we can access live streaming of traffic situation in any part of the city. ''We have also invited tenders for such type of cameras which can give live feed to the headquarters,'' a senior police officer said. The body-worn cameras can also help record a face and that data can be used to nab culprits also, the officer said. ''The body-worn camera can take care a lot of grievances of public, including the behaviour of police personnel. It can scrutinise the behaviour of public also -- whether they are threatening police, not behaving properly, whether they were drunk, etc. The body-worn cameras have there own utility,'' he said. The new cameras will have latest technology, he added. Earlier, the police had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FM radio channels to give live updates about traffic congestions and diversions to commuters in the national capital.

