Protests at Vizhinjam port not by fisherfolk alone: Kerala CM

The protests outside the under-construction Vizhinjam port in Kerala does not appear to be by fisherfolk alone and in some places it looks like a pre-planned agitation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly on Tuesday opposing an adjournment motion to discuss the issue in the House.

A motion to adjourn the House proceedings to discuss the plight and demands of the fisherfolk was moved by the opposition Congress-led UDF and was rejected by the House in view of the submission by the Chief Minister that steps were being taken to address the protesters' concerns.

In view of the motion being rejected, the opposition staged a walkout from the House.

While giving details of the steps being taken by the state government to address the protesters' concerns, Vijayan said the protest at Vizhinjam port was not by the fisherfolk only as in some places it appeared to be a 'pre-planned' agitation.

He also said that the concerns of fisherfolk and their plight were being viewed very seriously and the government was taking active measures to resolve their issues.

Giving details of the purported measures being taken by the state government, Vijayan said administrative permission was given for constructing flats for 192 fisherfolk families at Valiyathura but the work could not commence due to some local issues.

He said that the government was considering providing rented accommodation to rehabilitate the displaced fisherfolk and the District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram has been entrusted with the task which includes fixation of rent.

He also claimed that the state government has launched a Rs 2,450 crore worth project to rehabilitate the fisherfolk displaced due to coastal erosion and CRZ regulations.

On their demand for kerosene at subsidised rates, the Chief Minister said the central government does not allow enough kerosene for fishing which requires around one lakh kilolitres of the fuel annually.

Of this, the Centre is allocating less than 25,000 kilolitres which is not even sufficient for agricultural and non-agricultural purposes, he claimed.

He also claimed that subsidy for kerosene purchased through Matsyafed was being timely paid to the account of the fishermen.

Vijayan also contended that coastal erosion which was occurring around Vizhinjam was not due to the port and rather the reason was the cyclones forming in the Indian Ocean.

He further said that a project like Vizhinjam port will help create new employment opportunities and fuel the growth of economy and while there are naturally going to be some problems as part of it, the government's approach is to address and resolve the people's concerns amicably through talks.

However, the claims of the Chief Minister and similar statements by Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman were rejected by the protesting fisherfolk, one of whose leaders told mediapersons here that the government was telling lies in the Assembly.

A Latin Archdiocese priest, who is one of the leaders of the protest, said that the statements in the House by the ruling front amounts to making fun of the fisherfolk and their plight.

He said that there was no question of them withdrawing from the protest till the port construction was stopped and added that more fisherfolk would be joining them from other parts of the state as they plan to intensify their agitation.

He said the CM was speaking without knowing the facts and they will not withdraw the stir till all their demands are met.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan also did not accept the ruling front's claims regarding the steps they have taken.

In his speech, Satheesan said that the project commenced in 2015 when the UDF was in power and realising that it would lead to coastal erosion to a great extent and loss of thousands of fisherfolk's homes, they had come out with a rehabilitation package of Rs 471 crore for acquiring lands to construct houses and also provide education to children of the fisherfolk.

However, not a penny was spent out of that package to help the fisherfolk who lost their homes and they had to live in a cement warehouse for several years, he alleged.

Satheesan said that while the CM was questioning the intention and participants of the protest, if there was no agitation, the government would not have even said it was considering providing them rented accommodation or will try to get land to build flats for them.

On the kerosene subsidy issue, he said that during UDF rule when the fuel cost Rs 46, they had given a subsidy of Rs 25 which was still continuing when the price of kerosene was Rs 116.

He said that in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, kerosene was being provided to fisherfolk for Rs 25 per litre and therefore, Kerala too should increase the subsidy it was providing.

A large number of coastal people have been staging an intense protest outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport, located at nearby Mulloor, since last week pressing their seven-point charter of demands including to stop the construction work and to conduct a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

The protesters have been alleging that the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls known as ''pulimutt' in local parlance, as part of the upcoming Vizhinjam port was one of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion in the district.

