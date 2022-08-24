Karnataka brings out vision document for holistic healthcare

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday unveiled a vision document that officials said aims to outline a long-term plan for holistic development of the healthcare sector in the state.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said the document, titled ''Advancing People's Health in Karnataka: Vision for Progress'', has been prepared under the leadership of Prof. G Gururaj after a year of thorough research, discussions and debates.

A total of 250 experts have provided their inputs to prepare the document, he said, adding that good practices and policies followed in some other countries have been incorporated in it.

The report unveiled on Doctors' Day includes a development roadmap from primary healthcare in rural areas up to tertiary care and tele-medicine.

The document will also be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Chief Minister, according to a press release issued by Sudhakar's office.

The minister said the government has decided to open 100 new community health centres in north Karnataka which has not seen much development. The foundation for this project will be laid within a month.

''We will open 'Namma Clinics' in urban areas that have a concentration of poor and other vulnerable sections of the society,'' Sudhakar said. As many as 243 such 'Namma Clinics' would be opened within two months in Bengaluru, he said.

