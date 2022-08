At least 15 died in Russian attack on Ukraine station -Zelenskiy

At least 15 people died and 50 more were wounded on Wednesday when Russian forces launched a rocket attack on a Ukrainian railway station, said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a video address to the United Nations, Zelenskiy said the rockets had hit a train in the town of Chaplyne, some 145 km (90 miles) west of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Four carriages were on fire, he said.

