Odisha focuses on livelihood projects in mining-affected areas

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 11:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has approved six new projects valued at around Rs 1,750 crore for mining-affected areas of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts, according to an official statement.

The projects are from sectors like drinking water, education, health, livelihood, environmental protection, rural connectivity and water conservation. In a virtual meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra directed the officials concerned to include more projects regarding sustainable livelihood and skill development in those areas, the statement said.

Various departments were asked to sponsor more projects having direct linkage with income generation and enhancement of livelihood opportunities.

The Odisha Mineral Areas Development Corporation was asked to take up projects for youths from mining-affected areas in collaboration with the skill development department.

