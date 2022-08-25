TN CM praises Tirupur model, says other districts should emulate it

Hailing the Tirupur model ''where a worker today becomes an owner tomorrow,'' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wanted the other districts in the state to emulate it.

Participating in the zonal MSME meet at nearby Tirupur, he said this knitwear hub is popular with its readymade garments and caters to the clothing needs of the general public.

Tirupur, with over 57,000 MSMEs and more than 8 lakh workers not only witnesses the growth of owners and industrialists, but also the workers, who were becoming owners, he pointed out.

Stalin said coir products are manufactured in nearby Kangeyam, Dharapuram and Udumalpet and with the growth of business in Tirupur, other districts in the state should follow the business model.

The Chief Minister inaugurated various schemes worth Rs 168 crore at the meeting.

Stalin also virtually inaugurated a new building for the Tamil Nadu Coir Business Development Corporation and a hostel for workers at a cost of Rs 22 crore in Kurichi in the city.

