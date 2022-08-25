Left Menu

Final review of preparations done, twin towers to be razed on schedule: Noida Authority CEO

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-08-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 18:31 IST
Final review of preparations done, twin towers to be razed on schedule: Noida Authority CEO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The final review of preparations for the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers was done on Thursday and they will be razed as per schedule on August 28 at 2.30 pm, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

The Noida Authority, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, is overseeing the demolition of the nearly 100-meter-tall structures in Sector 93A of the city.

Maheshwari visited Emerald Court and a meeting was held with all stakeholders including local residents' groups and other agencies concerned.

''The meeting was to get an overview of the preparations, technical aspects of demolition and compliances left to be completed for the safe demolition of the towers,'' the senior IAS officer said.

Speaking to reporters outside the twin towers, Maheshwari said, ''The twin towers would be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28 in compliance of the order of the Supreme Court.'' Officials of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), the Supreme Court-appointed technical expert, also attended the review meeting and said there will be no delay in the demolition.

''We wanted the residents to be satisfied with the preparations. They said they are non-technical people but are more than satisfied by the preparations,'' CBRI's scientist D P Kanungo said.

He said the CBRI is also satisfied with the planning and preparations done by demolition firm Edifice Engineering and its expert South African partner Jet Demolitions.

''There will be no delay and the demolition will take place at 2.30 pm on August 28,'' he added.

Apex and Ceyane towers, developed by builder Supertech in Noida, will be demolished in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures built in premises of Emerald Court society in violation of norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022