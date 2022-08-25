Delhi govt to replace old water pipelines in rural areas

The Delhi government on Thursday approved projects worth Rs 16.8 crore to replace old water pipelines in rural areas in the national capital.

After approving the projects, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the AAP government was working round the clock to ensure 24x7 water supply.

''There are many areas where pipelines were laid 25 to 30 years ago. These old pipelines have become weak,'' a statement quoted the minister as saying.

New water pipelines will be laid in Khera Dabur, Pandwala Khurd, Sarangpur, and Hasanpur in Matiala and Nangli Puna, Jharoda Harijan Basti and Kamal Vihar of Burari.

Main peripheral sewer lines from Mangal Bazar Road to Vikas Marg trunk sewer in Laxmi Nagar, Ganesh Nagar-II to Madhuban Chowk, South Ganesh Nagar to Ganesh Chowk and Shantiniketan sewer line of RK Puram will also be replaced.

Sisodia directed officials to complete the entire work within the given time to avoid any inconvenience to residents.

