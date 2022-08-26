Left Menu

MP: Policeman's body found in river days after he was washed away

Constable Pritam Baiga 23 and two others had been swept away in the strong current in the Mahanadi river on August 20.One of them was rescued while the constable and a 12-year-old boy named Sahil Singh went missing.Baigas body was found on the riverbank near a forest barrier about 30 km from here, said inspector Raghvendra Tiwari of Chandia police station.

PTI | Umaria | Updated: 26-08-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 10:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a police constable who had been washed away while bathing in a river six days ago was found on Friday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said. Constable Pritam Baiga (23) and two others had been swept away in the strong current in the Mahanadi river on August 20.

One of them was rescued while the constable and a 12-year-old boy named Sahil Singh went missing.

Baiga's body was found on the riverbank near a forest barrier about 30 km from here, said inspector Raghvendra Tiwari of Chandia police station. Search is on for the boy, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

