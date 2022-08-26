Left Menu

Over 5,100 trees to be felled in Delhi for construction of Delhi-Saharanpur highway

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 14:54 IST
Over 5,100 trees to be felled in Delhi for construction of Delhi-Saharanpur highway
  • Country:
  • India

More than 5,100 trees will be felled in Delhi during the construction of the six-lane Delhi-Saharanpur highway by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), according to official documents.

A total of 9.58 hectares of deemed forest land in Delhi having 5,104 trees has been diverted for the construction of the highway.

According to the Deputy Conservator of Forest (Central), all the 5,104 trees on the deemed forest land will be felled and compensatory afforestation will be raised at NTPC Eco Park, Badarpur at a cost of Rs 8.66 crore.

The Delhi portion of the Delhi-Saharanpur highway extends from the Akshardham NH-9 junction to the city's border with Uttar Pradesh.

According to the site inspection report of the DCF, no violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 was reported.

Also, the forest patch is not a part of a national park, a wildlife sanctuary, a biosphere reserve, a tiger reserve, an elephant reserve or a wildlife migration corridor, and also does not fall within any eco-sensitive zone.

However, the Okhla Bird Sanctuary is located at a distance of 5.45 km from the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022